Kilkenny gardaí warn motorists to slow down this bank holiday weekend

Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning motorists to slow down on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

Traffic inspector for the region, Anthony Farrell said that gardaí will be out in force and there will be high visibility checkpoints across the city and county.

"Drink, failing to wear safety belts, speed and using mobile phones are the main causes of collisions. We are asking people to make plans if they are going out socialising and never, ever drink and drive. Leave the car at home or organise a lift. Drivers need to be alert and to slow down. Driver behaviour is the responsibility of the driver and not the gardaí," said the inspector.