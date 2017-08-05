Large crowds expected to pay their respects to the late Maura Hogan

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of the mother of the European Commissioner for Agriculture this evening and tomorrow.

Mrs Hogan will be reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home in Kilkenny from 3pm today with funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Canice's Parish Church for evening Mass at 7.30pm. Her remains will be removed to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan, for funeral Mass tomorrow at 10.30am. Burial afterwards will be in Ballinamara Cemetery, Ballycannon, in Freshford.

Maura Hogan died on Friday at Drakelands Nursing Home. She predeceased by her husband Tom and will be greatly missed by her sons Phil, Paddy and Tommy, daughter Joan (Teehan), sister-in-law Mai, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.