Kilkenny's Benny keeps eyes on prize in beach volleyball exploits

A Kilkenny man was one half of a duo that represented Ireland in beach volleyball last weekend.

Benny O’ Regan from the Kells Road, Kilkenny City, was in Portrush for the Euro qualifiers in the sport. His partner was Wil Osoke from Waterford, and the pair took on teams from Germany, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and San Marino.

Benny has already represented his country in Olympic handball and in indoor volleyball. It is his second year to be selected for Ireland in beach volleyball.

He has enjoyed succes in beach volleyball both here and in Northern Ireland. The next competition will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland, at the end of August.