International gathering of peace group visits Kilkenny

An international group of Service Civil International (SCI) volunteers from France, England, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Finland, Malaysia, New Zealand and Ireland gathered with their families in Kilkenny recently to celebrate a special reunion.

The original group of eight had volunteered on local environmental, educational and community projects in India 30 years ago. For their anniversary gathering this year they enjoyed a week of cultural, historic and social activities throughout Kilkenny City and county.

They were kindly welcomed to Kilkenny at the commencement of their stay by Councillor Malcolm Noonan. At a ceremony at City Hall, Cllr Noonan outlined the history of the city, showed the charter of Kilkenny and explained our city’s ongoing international links through various European projects and the town twinning programmes.

The Green Party councillor thanked the group for choosing Kilkenny as their reunion destination and praised their ongoing commitment to sustainable development and social justice. SCI has 42 branches worldwide. It was founded by Pierre Deresole, a Swiss engineer in the aftermath of World War I.

The organisation is involved in promoting peace and intercultural understanding through practical action. The aim is to promote peace through concrete acts of solidarity and international cooperation.

The enduring friendships of this group 30 later bears witness to the ideals envisioned by Pierre Deresole and to their positive legacy.