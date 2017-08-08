Kilkenny's Hubert Butler to feature on RTE television this evening
Documentary 'The Nuncio and the Writer' airs tonight
The late Hubert Butler
The famous Kilkeny writer and historian Hubert Butler is the subject of a programme on RTE television this evening.
'The Nuncio and the Writer' airs tonight at 10.35pm on RTE 1. It looks at the Bennetsbridge essayist's travails to help Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
In 1938, Mr Butler travelled to Vienna in an attempt to rescue Jews. He returned to live in Kilkenny until his death in 1991.
