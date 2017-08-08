Two suspects appear before special court sitting in Kilkenny

Two suspects have appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court on Sunday morning.

Martin Kelly, 21 Church Avenue, Castlecomer is charged with the authorised taking of a MPV and burglary at Chatsworth Street, Castlecomer on August 4. Declan Hoare, 2 Deerpark Cottages, Carrick On Suir is charged with the unauthorised taking of a MPV at Chatsworth Street.

Gardaí opposed bail applications in relation to the two men.

Judge John Cheatle granted bail subject to strict conditions and adjourned matters to September 19.