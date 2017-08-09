Sweet victory for Kilkenny at food Oscars

Kilkenny’s Mileeven Honey of Piltown beat a host of leading big brands at the upmarket International Great Taste Awards, to receive a three gold stars rating.

Aldi’s own-brand Kilcree Gold Manuka Honey, supplied by Mileeven Honey, won the highest accolade possible at the awards.

Mileeven Honey also won a one gold star award for Aldi’s Specially Selected Acacia Honey with Cut Comb.

The judging panel of experts praised the honey for its “rich, smooth sweetness” and “beautiful amber colour”.

The award-winning honey is available for €8.29/220g at Aldi’s stores.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink.

It has been described as the “Oscars” of the food world.

Over 10,000 food and drink products were blind tested by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Meanwhile Kilkenny is through to the final of Ireland's Top 10 Foodie Destinations for 2017, after the shortlist was announced recently by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Online voting is now live until noon tomorrow (Thursday), August 10.

The competition – which is left with ten finalists - aims to celebrate Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and to encourage local food tourism initiatives.

The top ten include Boyne Valley, Kinsale, West Cork, Cong and West Waterford.