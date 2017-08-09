Kilkenny Gig Guide: August 9 - August 15

Wednesday

AKA: Poetry in Motion, Rothe House, 11am & 3pm, €10.

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

AKA: Around the World in 80 Days, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.

AKA: Northern Exposure, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Paintclub, Langton’s, 7:30pm.

AKA: The Collector, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €12.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

AKA: The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Friday

KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques, St John’s Priory, 1pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

AKA: No Body Nose or Nobody Knows, Bosco’s Café at Watergate Theatre, 6:45pm.

KAF: Opening Night Gala, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €55/49.50/44/39.50.

AKA: Culture Vultures, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7:30pm, €15.

AKA: The Collector, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €12.

AKA: The Liam Nugent Variety Hour, Brewery Corner, 8pm, €5.

Cathedral Restoration Fund Dog Night, Kilkenny Greyhound Track, 8pm, €10.

KAF: Loosysmokes: Raven Eyed, Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €20/18.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Gerry Guthrie, The Rhu Glenn, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

AKA: Kevin Rowland (Dexys) DJ Set, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 11pm, €10.

Saturday

Book & Coin Fair, Abbey Business Centre, 10:30am, €2.

KAF: The Man Behind the Music, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

KAF: Mick O’Dea Festival Portrait Exhibition, Old Dore Factory, 10am.

KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques, St John’s Priory, 1pm.

KAF: Liam Byrne Inside Voices, Talbot’s Tower, 2pm.

KAF: Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis, Watergate Theatre, 4pm, €25/22.50.

KAF: Hubert Butler Lecture, St Canice’s Cathedral, 6pm, €16/14.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

The Frank & Walters & Shane Joyce, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7pm, €20.

AKA: The Collector, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €12.

AKA: Barry McCormack & Let’s Get Lost, Ryan’s Bar, 8pm, €10.

KAF: Loosysmokes: Raven Eyed, Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €20/18.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

John Travers, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8:30pm, €22/19.50.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Lemon Bucket Orchestra, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9:30pm, €22/19.50.

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

KAF: Mick O’Dea Festival Portrait Exhibition, Old Dore Factory, 10am.

KAF: Chartering a Revolution, Rothe House, 11am, €12/10.

KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques, St John’s Priory, 1pm.

KAF: Liam Byrne Inside Voices, Talbot’s Tower, 2pm.

KAF: Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis, Watergate Theatre, 4pm, €25/22.50.

KAF: The Irish State Musick, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5:30pm, €12/10.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

KAF: The Arrival of Mr Handel, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7pm, €35/31.50/30/27.

KAF: Loosysmokes: Raven Eyed, Brewhouse, 8pm & 10pm, €20/18.

KAF: Counting Sheep, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 8pm.

Samyel Tunes on Toast, Mullins Mill, Kells, 8pm.

AKA: Nadia Reid / Cian Nugent, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €15.

AKA: The Mushburgers, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

KAF: Saint Sister, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9pm, €22/19.50.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

KAF: Iestyn Davies & Thomas Dunford, St John’s Priory, 10pm, €25/22.50.

Monday

KAF: Mick O’Dea Festival Portrait Exhibition, Old Dore Factory, 10am.

KAF: Whither Britain & Europe?, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

AKA: Spoken Word, St Luke’s Hospital, 1:15pm.

KAF: Fidelio Trio, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.

KAF: Antarctica, Brewhouse, 6pm & 8:3pm, €16/14.

KAF: Yiyun Li, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €14/12.

KAF: Mr Handel at the Keyboard, The Long Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm, €22/19.50.

KAF: Counting Sheep, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

KAF: Marble City Sessions: Liam Byrne, Rothe House, 10pm, €16/14.

Tuesday

KAF: Mick O’Dea Festival Portrait Exhibition, Old Dore Factory, 10am.

KAF: Late Works or Last Works?, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

KAF: Fidelio Trio & Guests, St John’s Priory, 1pm, €19/17.

KAF: Here & There, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €12/10.

KAF: Mr Handel’s Messiah, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €30/27.

KAF: Counting Sheep, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 8pm.

KAF: Loosysmokes: Raven Eyed, Brewhouse, 8pm, €20/18.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

KAF: Marble City Sessions: Edges of Light, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10pm, €25/22.50.