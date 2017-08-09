Kilkenny residents to hold meeting on animal cruelty

A group of concerned residents are holding a meeting this evening (Wednesday) to discuss a number of recent incidents of animal cruelty.

STEMFA Neighbourhood Watch, which includes the areas of St Teresa’s Terrace, Emmet Street and Fatima Place was set up by a group of concerned residents following recent acts of animal cruelty which took place in the area.

It is hoped that a number of positive actions can be decided at the meeting to help prevent such abuse in the future. The meeting of all residents will take place in The Chapter Room in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday August 9 at 8 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.