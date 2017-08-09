Last chance to vote for Kilkenny as 'Foodie' destination

Voting closes tomorrow in the ‘Foodie Destination of Ireland 2017’, and Kilkenny has again been shortlisted as a Top 10 finalist.

Public voting will account for 50% of the decision, together with an inspection visit by a judging panel. Votes can be cast here until Thursday, August 10.

“We’re more proud than ever of what Kilkenny has to offer as a Foodie Destination” said Chairman of Kilkenny Tourism, Naoise Nunn.

“A Medieval city, steeped in history, beautiful countryside, easily accessible by road or rail and with some of the best food in the country too!

Kilkenny’s thriving food scene includes a buoyant artisan food community, six cookery schools, award winning restaurants, food festivals, a weekly Farmers Market and a wealth excellent bars, cool cafés, delis and more. Locals are spoiled for choice, while visitors can try initiatives such as the Taste of Kilkenny Food Trail as one of many perfect ways to feast on the best that Kilkenny has to offer.

In April 2017, #tastekilkenny, a collective of Kilkenny based food producers and outlets, launched the next phase of its national and international marketing campaign at a launch event at Highbank Orchards and Distillery.

For more information on what Kilkenny has to offer, see: http://tastekilkenny.ie. To vote for Kilkenny as Foodie Destination 2017 visit : http://www. foodiedestinations.ie/city/ kilkenny.