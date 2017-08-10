CCN to meet parents of Callan creche

Representatives from Callan Community Network (CCN) are to meet parents and guardians of children currently registered at the friary crèche next Tuesday, in the friary complex.

The meeting, with registered service users, is being held on a Tuesday at 7.30pm to facilitate working parents and guardians and to avoid clashing with other events. A statement from CCN says the consultation is designed to allay fears about the future of the community-focused service and garner suggestions from service users about a sustainable future model for the service.

The meeting is to be independently chaired to allow for free engagement and expression of opinions, working with parents and guardians toward a solution.

New group

Meanwhile, a new group, called the ‘Callan Peoples Council’ has formed out of the recent public meetings held in the area.

It has been established to engage directly with the three groups involved — The Callan Friary Trust, Droichead FRC and Callan Community Network. It is also calling on CCN to withdraw the notice to quit issued to Droichead Childcare.