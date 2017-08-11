Water outage in Fiddown in South Kilkenny
Water mains to remain off until 5pm today
Some households and businesses will be without water for a number of hours this afternoon,
Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that due to a burst mains water will be off today (Friday) from approximately 1pm to 5pm. Areas affected will be Kylemore and Main Street, Fiddown, Co. Kilkenny.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
