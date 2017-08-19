Plenty to do and see in during National Heritage Week in Kilkenny

There’s even more to see and do in Ireland’s Medieval Capital during National Heritage Week, taking place from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 27. Kilkenny, in Ireland’s Ancient East, has embraced the challenge of the annual initiative by The Heritage Council, to build awareness and education about Kilkenny’s heritage and encourage its conservation and preservation.

Whether you like to ‘Walk, Talk & Eat’, have a grá for film or poetry, love the outdoors, or prefer interiors, or just want to keep the kids entertained, National Heritage Week is the perfect opportunity to discover what makes Kilkenny one of the top heritage and cultural destinations in Ireland.

Exhibitions include ‘Remembering Graig and Tinnahinch’ at Kilkenny County Library, ‘The Way Things Go’ at the Butler Gallery and, in the setting of Dunmore Cave, photographs and memorabilia. Get out and about with fascinating guided tours and walks in locations such as the former Deerpark Colliery, Kells Priory, Jerpoint, Thomastown along the Nore and Graiguenamanagh too. Architectural buffs are spoiled for choice with tours available of the former Bishop’s Palace, Shankill Castle and Gardens, St John’s Church and St Canice’s Cathedral. There’s a talk on ‘Community Archaeology in Ireland’ or ‘Architecture and Control’, both presented by The Heritage Council.

Children will be entertained throughout the week with a vast schedule of fun events. Make a Butterfly with the Librarians, attend a Nuts about Nature workshop, go to a ‘Forest School’ at Woodstock Gardens, reconnect with nature with ‘Project Wild Thing’ or even make your very own magic wand at Shankill Castle. ‘Bigger kids’ can get hands on with history and ‘Build with Nature’, build a Bee Hotel, learn Anglo-Saxon embroidery at Rothe House, or even ‘Fight a Knight’!

Most events during National Heritage Week are free, and available daily, week long. But to avoid disappointment, visit www.heritageweek.ie/whats-on search for Kilkenny events and check the details for your chosen events!

Each year, during the last week of August, many national and hundreds of local community organisations participate by organising events throughout the country. Many of the events that take place during the week are free and the programme highlights the abundance of great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

For information about all that Kilkenny has to offer, city and county, see: www.VisitKilkenny.ie.