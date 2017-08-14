Founder of Prague House in Freshford dies

Sister Patricia Dee passed away on August 9 last and has been described as a “friend and inspiration”.

Sr Patricia selflessly devoted herself over four decades to helping the elderly and anyone in need in Freshford.

She founded Prague House - a support care facility - to help look after the elderly in the local areas.

Sr Patricia’s friends say her faith was her “guiding light, her hope was her anchor and her charity was the balm which made Prague House a haven of peace and tranquility”.

They added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sr Patricia’s family, friends and fellow Sisters of the Franciscan Missionary of St Joseph.”

Prague House was established in 1974 and it provides long term care for residents who are mobile and require minimal assistance in a homely environment.

Funeral Mass for Sr Patricia will be held in Burnley, Manchester tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St Lachtain's Church, Freshford at 7.30pm followed by refreshments in Prague House.