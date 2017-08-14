Bumper lineup of Heritage Week events in Kilkenny

A host of free events will take place throughout the county later this month as part of National Heritage Week.

The theme of this year’s Heritage Week, which runs from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 27, is ‘It’s in Your Nature’. For nine busy days, Kilkenny will celebrate its rich heritage, and most events are free.

From Callan to Castlecomer, and Piltown to Paulstown, there are numerous things taking placearound Kilkenny City and county.

‘Make a Butterfly’ , ‘Paint a Heritage Picture’, ‘Visit a Cave ‘, Go to a Lunchtime Concert’, ‘Build a Bee Hotel’, ‘Research your Family Tree’, ‘Visit a Tower’ and ‘Have Fun with Trees and Flowers’ are just some of the fun events that will appeal to families.

Then, ‘Wild Child Day’ (August 23) and ‘Water Heritage Day’ (August 27), which are both part of the Heritage Week programme, are dedicated to highlighting the value of nature and natural resources for communities, our children, the health, education, and the economy.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan, chair of Kilkenny Heritage Forum, says our Heritage resources make a vital contribution to the health and wellbeing, and quality of life of the people of Kilkenny.

Welcoming the programme of events, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr David Fitzpatrick urged everyone to take part in Heritage Week.

“With over 90 events taking place around the county, it’s a chance for everyone to get involved,” he said.

Dearbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer with Kilkenny County Council, says the success of Heritage Week is largely due to the people and communities who work year round to care for and promote heritage.

To find out what’s happening in County Kilkenny, see the ‘County Events Guide’ on www.heritageweek.ie, or contact 056 7794925. heritage@kilkennycoco.ie.

There is also an opportunity to nominate a person, community or some hidden heritage for the Heritage Awards — a competition which showcases the best of National Heritage Week. The closing date is September 15, so see www.heritageweek.ie for more.

Heritage Week is co-ordinated nationally by the Heritage Council, and in County Kilkenny by the Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council. It is part of European Heritage Days, which is celebrated in 40 countries across Europe.