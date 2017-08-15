Cannabis seizure in Urlingford as part of ongoing garda investigation
A male in his fifties has been arrested
Cannabis - file photo
Gardaí have seized approximately €1,200 worth of cannabis destined for the drugs market in North Kilkenny.
As part of an ongoing investigation detectives swooped on a premises last Thursday in the Urlingford area.
A man in his fifties was arrested and questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station.
He was subsequently released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.
