BREAKING: Juveniles arrested following attempted robbery in Cilin Hill area of Kilkenny

Staff at a business in the Cilin Hill area of Kilkenny City were subjected to a terrifying ordeal in the past hour when two men entered the premise.s brandishing a firearm.

The men demanded cash and threatened staff before making off empty-handed on foot shortly after 5pm today.

They were arrested a short time later and are being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

It is understood that they are juveniles and are from Kilkenny City.