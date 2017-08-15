BREAKING: Members of Dublin-based criminal gang arrested on suspicion of burglary-related offences
Suspects arrested at checkpoint in city
Members of a Dublin-based criminal gang were arrested in Kilkenny City earlier today on suspicion of burglary-related offences.
The four men, aged in their twenties and forties, were arrested by gardaí at a checkpoint.
They are being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to a number of burglary-related offences in the Southeast.
