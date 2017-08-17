Iverk Produce, Kilkenny to supply €70m of fruit and veg to Aldi

Iverk Produce and Aldi Ireland Aldi Ireland have agreed a new three-year contract that will see the Kilkenny based fruit and vegetable wholesaler provide Aldi with €70m worth of Irish-grown potatoes.

Under the new agreement, Iverk Produce will supply Aldi’s 129 Irish stores with 27,000 tonnes of locally-grown rooster, white and salad potatoes annually, representing a significant increase in the quantities Iverk Produce currently supplies to Aldi’s stores.

Based in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, Iverk Produce employs over 190 people from the local community full-time, in addition to a further 30-40 seasonal workers. All its potatoes are sourced from 30 Bord Bia approved growers predominantly in the South East of Ireland. Iverk Produce has partnered with Aldi since the retailer first entered the Irish market in 1999.

Welcoming the new agreement, John O’Shea of Iverk Produce said: “We have been supplying the Irish market with the highest quality Irish produce for nearly 40 years. The security provided by our longstanding partnership with Aldi has enabled us to invest in and substantially grow our business over the last two decades, strengthening our commitment to innovate and respond to ever changing customer preferences. We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Aldi to continue to supply its stores with the very best in Bord Bia approved Irish grown potatoes.”

Finbar McCarthy, Aldi’s Group Buying Director said: “Supporting Irish excellence in farming, benefits local suppliers and local business, as well as local customers, who can enjoy fresh produce at unbeatable prices. We work with over 175 Irish suppliers and our long-term relationships with suppliers like Iverk Produce ensures we can provide our customers the very best in locally-sourced Irish produce day-in, day-out. We are delighted to extend our 18-year partnership with Iverk for another three years and to continue to work with them for many years to come.”

The new agreement follows Aldi’s recent announcement that it is investing €60 million in its ‘Project Fresh’ future stores concept over the next five years to bring more fresh food to more customers. Its redesigned stores will have 40% more chiller space, fruit and vegetables will be moved to the beginning of the shopping journey and a new ‘Food to Go’ section will be introduced in each store. 29 of Aldi’s 129 stores will be refurbished by the end of 2017.