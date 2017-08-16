Planning permission refused for vacant site on Kieran Street, Kilkenny
The vacant site on Kieran Street
Kilkenny County Council has refused planning permission for construction of a three storey development on Kieran Street, Kilkenny.
Glenman Corporation Limited had sought to construct a restaurant on the ground and first floors of 44 to 48 Kieran Street along with offices on the first and second floors to include signage on the site that backs on to the Medieval Mile Museum complex.
