The late Eoin O'Donovan, Kilkenny

The death occurred of Eoin O'Donovan of Richview, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and St. Patrick's Centre, Kells Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Loreto Avenue, Kilkenny yesterday, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital after a long illness borne with dignity and patience.

Beloved son of John and Mary and dear brother of Kathryn (Moore), Laura and Donal, he is sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Bob, nephew Harry, niece Faye, uncles Paudie and Donie, aunt Noreen (Armstrong), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Richview from 4pm today (Thursday). Rosary on Friday at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Kilkenny Branch.