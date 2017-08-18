CureKenny to run at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny during August

A month-long programme of arts, culture, heritage and wellbeing, Curekenny, is currently taking place at St Luke's Hospital.

There are numerous art exhibitions from a number of groups and artists including KCAT studio artists, Blackstack Fine Art Print Studio, Kilkenny Photographic Society and a number of staff members.

There are also a number of pop up music events running throughout the month as well as guided meditation and relaxation, sound therapy and organised walks.

Arts and Health Officer, Edelle Nolan explained that the arts department has curated the CUREkenny festival to enhance the wellbeing of staff, patients and their families.