High glamour at the Newpark Hotel for Vogue in the Afternoon

Top stylist Laura Mullett hosted a wonderful fundraising afternoon at the Newpark Hotel last Thursday.

Vogue in the Afternoon was part of the Kilkenny Alternative Arts programme and was a fun fusion of fashion and art.

The fashion show and prosecco afternoon tea is part of the hotel’s ongoing sponsorship of the festival, which also includes the sponsorship of the Mick O’Dea Exhibition taking place with the artist in residence in the Home Rule Club on John’s Street,.

The Newpark is also hosting a art exhibition at the hotel until the end of the month by award-winning Irish artist Gill O’Shea, featuring a collection of vibrant portraits of some of Hollywood’s female style icons from the last century.

Old style Hollywood glamour was the theme of many of the garments showcased in the afternoon fashion show in the glorious surrounds of the recently opened terrace.

Fashion from Heidi Higgins opened the show. Heidi's designs are simple and timelessly elegant and are a worthwhile investment in any fashion consious lady's wardrobe. They are available from her own store in Portlaoise and are also stocked in Serendipity in Kilkenny City. The models, included Miss Kilkenny Niamh De Brún who did a superb job showcasing a number of looks for the upcoming season from Kilkenny boutique Mimi and Marian Cooney.

General manager, Mark Dunne said that the hotel was delighted to be investing in the arts festival. The hotel is sponsoring artist, Mick O'Dea and also organised Vogue in the Afternoon in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. As well as the fashion show there was also a talk by artist Gillian O'Shea.

Sunshine blazed down as attendees enjoyed tasty treats while watching the fashion show.

All the proceeds from the event went to Breast Cancer Ireland, a charity which was established to raise significant funding to support pioneering research programmes nationally as well as to promote education and awareness on the importance of breast health amongst women of all ages.