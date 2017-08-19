BREAKING: Large scene cordoned off by gardaí in Castlecomer following 'serious incident'
Emergeny services remain at the scene
A man has been rushed to St Lukes Hospital following a serious incident in Castlecomer this evening.
It is understood that a male sustained injuries during an serious incident in the Love Lane of the town shortly after 7pm.
Emergency services remain at the scene and a large area has been cordoned off for a technical examination.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on (056) 7725000.
