BREAKING - Castlecomer, Kilkenny stabbing suspects released

Three men (two aged in their 30s and one 40s) arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation into a stabbing in Castlecomer over the weekend have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). An incident room has been established at Kilkenny Garda Station and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the case.

A 22-year-old man seriously injured during an incident at Love Lane, Castlecomer on Saturday evening remains in a critical condition in St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer between 5pm and 7pm to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.