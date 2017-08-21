A tough four days for these Kilkenny scouts...

The 15th Kilkenny Fort Grange scouts - based in Danesfort/Cuffesgrange - have just returned from Stormont Estate in Belfast where the Annual Scouting All Ireland Finals, "The Phoenix Challenge", were taking place.

Entry is restricted to teams that qualify from regional finals and there were 87 patrols – or 800 scouts - from all over Ireland taking part.

Over the four day event scouts operate without adult assistance and take part in tests and challenges based on scouting skills.

These include: first aid, cooking, teamwork, problem solving, and fun challenges.

The 15th Kilkenny Fort Grange finished in 15th place overall and became the first Kilkenny patrol to achieve a Gold award at the event, a proud day for the whole scout group.

Other local groups taking part deserve congratulating too, 3rd Kilkenny Thomastown were awarded Silver.

Fort Grange scouts are always looking for leaders, so if you enjoy the outdoors and supporting the development of young people please get in touch.

Pictured in the photograph from left to right are: Connor Moore (Scout Section Leader), Laura Condon, Matthew Moore (Patrol Leader), Naomi Tynan (Assistant Patrol Leader), Aisling Cowley, Maria Rowe (Scouter).

Left to right at the front are: Emma Cahill, Laura Moore, Zoe Brennan, Kate Morrissey.