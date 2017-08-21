Kilkenny families hit by delays in appeals for this allowance

Calls have been made for the government to tackle increasing waiting times for Domiciliary Care Allowance appeals with one councillor claiming there are “at least 25” cases affected in Kilkenny.

Fianna Fáil's Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere is calling on the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, to address the issue. He says families are facing delays of over 20 weeks for a decision to be made on appeals which they have lodged with the Department.

Cllr Cleere said: “I have been contacted by parents who are at the end of their tether waiting for a decision from the Department of Social Protection.

“I have been speaking to a number of families who were initially told that a decision on their appeal would be made within 16 weeks; that was then pushed out to 18 weeks and in some instances it was deferred again and they were forced to wait 22 weeks for a decision.

“That’s almost 6 months. I know personally of 8 families... there must be at least 100 (applications) I would say in Kilkenny alone.

“About 25% of cases go to appeal - so there would be at least 25 cases in Kilkenny.”

The government confirmed to the Kilkenny People that in fact the average processing time is longer.

