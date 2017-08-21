Graignamanagh, Kilkenny will see book lovers flock there this weekend for the Town of Books festival

Book lovers will flock to Graignamanagh this weekend for the annual Town of Books Festival. Now in its 13th year, it has flourished to become a fully fledged festival that features art, music, food, crafts and a whole host of fringe activities.

At its core the Graignamanagh Town of Books retains its original vision, to transform the town into a book lovers’ paradise for one weekend where booksellers are matched up with a number of empty spaces in the town.

The result is an eclectic collection of books on offer: new and old, bargain and collectible, children’s and specialist, all housed in a variety of units spread around Graignamanagh. This achieves several of the objectives originally formulated in 2003. It breathes life back into empty shops in the town centre, while giving visitors and locals alike the opportunity to browse and enjoy a treasure trove of reading.

The festival will kick off on Friday at 10am with a two hour outside broadcast by KCLR from the Hub Activity Centre in the Pitch and Putt. The bookshops will open at 2pm at various locations around the town while at 7pm there will be a book reading and a talk in the library with author Patricia Gibney and PhD student Ellen Howley whose mother Detta is from Graignanamanagh.

On Saturday the bookshops open at 10am while a food and craft market will open in the Hub at 10am.

From 10am until 6pm landscape artists will be painting various scenes around the town as part of the Paint en Plein Air festival.

At 11am Carol-Ann will host a story time at the library where she will be reading The Little Lost Cat’s Big Adventure in Kilkenny. This is suitable for children aged between 2 and 6 years.

At noon she will host an art workshop at the library covering basic drawing, painting and collage techniques with a cat and an owl theme. This is suitable for children aged 4 years plus and places are limited. To book email graig@kilkennylibrary.ie or call the library on 056 77 94178.

At 2pm Funky Kids will be at the Abbey Hall while at 4 p.m. there will be a book themed fancy dress parade from O’Driscoll’s pub to the Hub.

There will be busking on the street from 2pm until 4pm as part of a two day busking competition.

On Sunday the bookshops, food and craft market and Paint en Plein Air all take place again while the second day of the busking competition gets under way with the winners being announced at 5pm at the Hub.

There will be 5km barge trips along the River Barrow for the duration of the festival while the James Caird 100, an artistic replica of Shackleton’s lifeboat, will be floated on the Barrow as part of the festival.



