Kilkenny invention to make its debut at Electric Picnic

Kilkenny inventor Tom Watts will see his Red Bull SOUNDOME make its debut appearance at Electric Picnic next month.

The breathtaking “geodesic dome” hosts a mind-blowing array of 46 perfectly-calibrated speakers that are guaranteed to deliver the ultimate listening experience.

Developed and patented by Watts in Thomastown, the Red Bull SOUNDOME has confounded some of the world’s leading audio engineers and academics with its “revolutionary discoveries”.

It has blown away musicians and DJs with its no-feedback, rule-breaking playing environment. And it has wowed test audiences with its “visceral, kaleidoscopic soundscapes”.

The precision-engineered dome will provide a pulsating display of musical movement as the structure engulfs listeners in its sonic magnitude.