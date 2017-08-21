WE HAVE A WINNER! The best hairdresser in Kilkenny is...

The results are in and the Kilkenny People can reveal after a hotly contested few weeks of voting that Studio 58, Kilkenny City is the best hairdresser in Kilkenny!

The voting in the final 12 hours of the competition was extraordinary. Studio 58 managed to stay marginally ahead of Alison Hehir Studio, Kilkenny City to claim the title.

The two were neck and neck as voting drew to a close, holding off on 36% of the votes each on Friday. In the end, there were fewer than a dozen votes between the pair.

Congratulations to Studio 58 and thank you to all of our readers for voting!

