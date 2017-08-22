Rents in Kikenny increase by 46% from lowest point in mid 2012

Rents in Kilkenny have increased by a whopping 46% since their lowest point in 2012 according to the property website, Daft.ie's latest report.

The report, which was published this week revealed rents in Kilkenny were on average 13% higher in the second quarter of 2017 than a year previously. The average advertised rent is now €831, up 46% from its lowest point.

Rents rose nationwide by an average of 11.8% in the year to June 2017, according to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie. The average monthly rent nationwide during the second quarter of 2017 was €1,159, the fifth quarter in a row a new all-time high has been set. The rate of inflation represents a slight slowdown in inflation from the rate recorded in the first quarter of 2017 (13.4%), which was the second largest on record.

In Kilkenny the average rent for a one-bedroomed apartment is €578 and €670 for a two-bed apartment. Rents are €811 for a three-bedroomed house, €881 for a four-bedroomed house and €925 for a five-bedroomed house.

There were just 2,930 properties available to rent nationwide on August 1. This is the lowest number ever recorded.