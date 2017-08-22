Exclusive: Bollards in Kilkenny City vulnerable to terrorist attack

Bollards in Kilkenny - used in areas throughout the city - are not designed to withstand deliberate ramming and are there for “aesthetic reasons”.

The Kilkenny People made the query in light of terror attacks in other EU cities where pedestrians have been targeted and killed.

Just last week in Barcelona terrorists killed 13 people at the popular tourist spot of Las Ramblas and injured over 100 others in a van attack.

There was a similar terror incident in Sweden in April of this year– like Ireland, a neutral state with a low threat assessment.

A stolen lorry was driven into a large crowd in its capital city of Stockholm which left five people dead and 15 injured.

A senior engineer in Kilkenny County Council says the bollards in Kilkenny City are "installed for aesthetic reasons and to prevent illegal parking".

He added: “The bollards are not designed to be ram proof.”

The chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee in Kilkenny, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, says the bollards in the city may need to be looked at from “a perspective of public safety in light of the terrible events happening in other areas of high population”.

