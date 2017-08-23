Deaths in Kilkenny on August 22

Late Bridget (Bridie) Aylward, Ballyfacey, Glenmore



The death has occured of Bridget (Bridie), Aylward (nee Grant); Ballyfacey, Glenmore on August 22. Loving wife of the late Danny and mother of the late Matthew. Deeply regretted by loving family sons Jim, John and Dan, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Mary, Elma and Mary, son-in-law Dick, sisters Anna and Agnes, brother Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4.30pm on Thursday 24th concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Glenmore for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 25th August with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Denham (née Delaney), Rafter Road, Drimnagh, Dublin and formerly of Castlecomer



The death has occred of Mary Denham (nee Delaney) late of Rafter Road, Drimnagh and formerly Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. On the wondeful care of the staff at TLC Nursing Home, City West, Dublin. Mary, wife of the late George and daughter of the late Tom & Ettie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Loretta, John, Margaret & Angela, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law. nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm Wednesday. Family time on Thursday morning at Funeral Home with Funeral Prayers at 10am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Reception Prayers and Mass at 11am. Burial Immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm Wednesday in the Funeral Home.

The late Mary McHugh nee Breen, Rececourse, Kells Road, Kilkenny

The death has occured of Mary McHugh nee Breen, Rececourse, Kells Road, Kilkenny and late of Borris, Co. Carlow. Mary is survived by her husband Eamon, son Corey & his partner Nadia, daughter Caroline & son-in-law Tommy and son Edmond, her grandchildren Jack & Meagan McHugh, Shannon, Tara & Kellie Fogarty, her sisters, brother, neices, nephews, relatives & friends. A special thank you to her sister-in-law Stacia for all her help and support. Reposing at her home Wednesday, 23rd August, from 4pm rosary at 8:30pm. Removal to Foulkstown Church on Thursday, 24th August, for 11:30am Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium,158 Harolds Cross Road, Dublin.

The late Mary SMITH (née Brophy), 53 Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Smith (née Brophy) 53 Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, Mary, beloved wife of Jimmy and much loved mother of Jimmy, John, Ger, Ann, Esther, Paul, Deirdre, Jenny and Shane, sadly missed by her husband and family, sister Esther, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday afternoon (August 24th) at 3 o'clock in Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church.