Kilkenny deaths - Thursday evening, August 24

Late Mary (Molly) Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Kavanagh (née Butler)

Doorly Park, Sligo Town and formerly of Kilkenny City.



Mary (Molly) Kavanagh (née Butler), Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Co. Sligo and late of Doorly Park, Sligo and Kilkenny, August 24th 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter and mother of Liam, Helen (McManus), Peter, Marian (Doherty), June (Coen) and the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 7.00pm to 8.30pm on Friday August 25th. Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm on Saturday August 26th in St. Anne’s Church, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Summerville Patient Comfort Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Late Elizabeth Kennedy (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Kennedy (née McDonald), Forest View, Mayhora, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Saint Brigid's Ward, Saint Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

Sadly missed by her sister Terri Baxendale, Dublin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11am on Friday.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday evening at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Reception Prayers and Requiem Mass. Burial will take place in Saint Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.