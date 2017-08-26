Breaking - Kilkenny Court appearance following cash haul at Carlow checkpoint on Friday
A man aged in his mid-fifties, found with a substantial amount of cash in his car at a County Carlow checkpoint on Friday to be charged in morning under Operation Thor
A special sitting of Kilkenny District Court will be held at 9am in the morning.
This follows an arrest of a middle aged man by Gardai at a checkpoint in Carlow on Friday evening after a large quantity of cash was found in the vehicle he was driving.
