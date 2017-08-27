Kilkenny deaths over the weekend

Late Julia Bridgett, Graignamanagh

The death has taken place of Julia Bridgett, Killeen, Graignamanagh. Julia died peacefully today in the tender care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her family, her friends and the staff of Borris Lodge. Funeral Mass at 11 o clock on Monday morning. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Date of Death: Saturday 26th August 2017

Late Tim Murphy, Slieverue

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Murphy, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny.

Husband of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sons J.J., Paul, Seamus, Noel and Timothy, daughter Jennifer, brothers Sean and Joseph, sisters Bernie, Marian and Elizabeth, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing today (Sunday) at his residence from 2pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Arriving on Monday at Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Waterford Hospice.

Late Dick O'Neill

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) O'Neill, Ballintee, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny, peacefully at his home on Saturday 26th August 2017.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, sons Paddy, Lorcan, Richard, Michael and JP, daughters Sinead, Stella, Mary and Olive, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tom, sister Rose (Brett), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The late Ann Farrell

The death has occurred of Ann Farrell (née Nolan), Love Lane, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Castlecomer District Hospital. Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Matty and daughter Sinéad, Ann's parents Michael and Joanie, sisters Caroline, Carmel, Marie, Patricia, Frances, brothers Michael, Johnny, Barry and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home. Funeral Prayers on Saturday evening at 5.45pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Reception Prayers and Vigil Mass at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William Hogan

The death has occurred of William Hogan, Williamstown, Waterford and formerly of Portnascully, Mooncoin, Co.Kilkenny), 24th August 2017, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Waterford. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Frances, his loving children Helen, Karen, Ristéard and Seán, his brothers Sean and Denis, sister-in-law Mary, his six grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass today (Sunday) at 1pm in The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin followed by burial in the new cemetery, Mooncoin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Co.Kilkenny.

The late Anna Singleton (née Costelloe)

The death has occurred of Anna Singleton (née Costelloe), Blarney, Co. Cork and formerly Kilkenny On August 25, 2017, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cramers Court Nursing Home, Anna beloved wife of the late Edward and loving mother of Peter, Edward and Louise. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Eileen and Mary, son-in-law Ted, grandchildren Aoife, Michelle, John, Gary, Lydia, Georgina and Sophia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road, of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal on (Monday) evening at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Blarney. Requiem Mass on (Tuesday) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Senan’s Cemetery, Tower.

Late Mary (Noreen) Tomney

The death has occurred of Mary (Noreen) Tomney (née Kelly), Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City on August 18, at her son Kevin's home in Halifax, UK, Mary (Noreen), beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Kevin and Catherine, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Teenie (Casserly) and Anne (Treacy), daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Nick, David, Mathew, Ben and Jenna, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cedarwood Avenue from 5 o'clock on Thursday (31st August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.