Graignamanagh in Kilkenny flooded with people for Town of Books festival - Get their today

Graignamanagh has been transformed into a literary oasis for the weekend with pop-up book shops all over the town. Empty properties have been transformed and others painted over with moc-book collections to add a wonderful sense of colour to the place.

The 13th Town of Books in Graig is already a huge success and continues until this evening so get down their this afternoon and sample the lovely atmosphere.

There are loads of bargains and lots to do including brousing, listening to the buskers (located at every corner) and watching the landscape artists paint local scenes as part of the Paint en Plein Air festival which is also taking place.

There are numerous, wonderful exhibitions while the opening of the Hub, down behind Duiske College, also a great success.

Many people gravitate towards the boat house on The Quay where there are tones and volumes of all shapes and cost including many rare local history books.

Yesterday, a fancy dress parade for the children from O'Driscoll's pub in Tinnahinch, over the bridge and down to the Hub attracted a number of interesting figures including Dr Seuss, My Fair Lady, Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and others.

The barge trips along the River Barrow continue today as part of The Town of Books while the James Caird 100, an artistic replica of Shackleton’s lifeboat, is on the Barrow as part of the festival.

This is a wonderful, colourful, magical event for children and adults - Don't miss it.