Kilkenny deaths, Monday, August 28

The late Ken Murphy

The death occurred of Ken Murphy, Desart, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny suddenly at home on Saturday. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Reposing at his daughter Ciara's residence, Ballybur, Cuffesgrange from 2pm today, (Monday) with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers at 10am Tuesday morning followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.