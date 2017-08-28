BREAKING - Kilkenny and Ireland rugby legend Willie Duggan dies

Kilkenny is in deep shock following the sudden death of one of the world's greatest ever rugby players, Willie Duggan.

The 67-year-old died at his home in Dunmore, just outside the city, this morning of a suspected heart attack.

He was regarded by many as the best No 8 forward ever to pay the game and was one of the best loved sporting personalities in Ireland.

His body has been taken to hospital for a post mortem.