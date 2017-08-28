Kilkenny's 'Reign of Terror' teams up with TJ Reid to get participants battle-ready

Local Health and Fitness Centre, TJ Reid Health and Fitness Gym has announced it's teamed up with upcoming obstacle course challenge ‘Reign of Terror’.

The Reign of Terror is set to take place on October 21 in Kells. The new gym, founded by Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and Richard Connolly will offer a six-week programme designed to prepare people for ‘Reign of Terror’.

It will be specifically geared towards people who have always wanted to take part in an event like Reign of Terror, but haven’t due to concerns about their fitness levels. Almost 1,000 people participated in last year’s ‘Reign of Terror’ with the number expected to double in 2017 given its appeal to both competitive participants and people of any reasonable level of fitness.

The course which is adaptable for everyone from 13 to 70 years of age, takes in both a 5km and 10km route. It is also fully marshalled with volunteers at each obstacle to give a helping hand if necessary.

A string of high profile Irish sporting stars such as Jackie Tyrell, Noel Hickey and David Herity are lined up to participate this year. Class spaces are limited so early booking is advised.

The first class is scheduled for Friday, September 1 at 5.30pm and block booking is essential. For more information see reignofterror.ie / reidfitness.com @ReignOfTerrorocr & @TJReidHealthandFitness.