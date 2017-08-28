Mourners at Willie Duggan's funeral in Kilkenny asked to dress colourfully and not in black

Don't wear black at the funeral of Ireland's best and most colourful no 8 rugby player of all time.

That's the message from his heartbroken family ahead of his obsequies.

"Willie would have wanted a party, so, a celebration of his life will take place at his home in Dunmore, Kilkenny from 4 to 8pm on Wednesday, please dress colourfully (not in black)," the RIP.ie announcement of his death said this afternoon.

"The celebration of Willie's life will continue on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. No flowers please." the funeral announcement added.

'Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved dad of Willie, Helena and Monica, father-in-law of Robbie and Donal and grandfather of Jo will always be remembered by his wife, son, daughters, extended family and friends'.





