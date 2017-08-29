Kilkenny homeless problem magnified by image

Another man photographed sleeping rough in the centre of the city

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Sleeping rough

A homeless man who slept on High Street, Kilkenny last night

The growing problem of homelessness and of those sleeping rough in Kilkenny city was magnified this morning by this haunting image of a man sleeping in a shop way on High Street.

Anecdotally there is growing evidence to suggest that more and more people are sleeping out in the open around the city every night while the  overall homelessness problem in the city and county continues to deepen.