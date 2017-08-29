Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday August 29

The late Richard (Dick) O'Neill

The death has occured of Richard (Dick) O'Neill, Ballintee, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny.

He died peacefully at his home on August 26. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, sons Paddy, Lorcan, Richard, Michael and JP, daughters Sinead, Stella, Mary and Olive, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tom, sister Rose (Brett), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning followed by removal to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmaganny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Home, Kilmaganny.

The late Steve Edwards

The death has occured of Steve Edwards of The Manor House, Mooncoin and formerly of Knocktopher Abbey, Co. Kilkenny.

He died peacefully on August 28, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved husband of Rita and much loved dad of Suzanne, Alison and Natasha, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, sister Natalie Peck (UK), sons-in-law Tommy, Michael and John (Smiggy), grandchildren, extended family and friends.

The late Willie Duggan

The death has occured of Willie Duggan of Dunmore, Kilkenny on August 28 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved dad of Willie, Helena and Monica, father-in-law of Robbie and Donal and grandfather of Jo. He will always be remembered by his wife, son, daughters, extended family and friends.

Willie would have wanted a party, so, a celebration of his life will take place at his home from 4p.m. to 8p.m. on Wednesday, please dress colourfully (not in black). The celebration of Willie's life will continue on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 11a.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. No flowers please.

Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, followed by removal to Knocktopher Cemetery for Committal Service at 12 o'clock.

The late Dixie Leahy

The death has occurred of Dixie Leahy of Riverside Drive.

On August 27 (peacefully) at his home, with his loving family sister Peggy, Richie, Mary, Richard, Declan and families, sister-in-law Margaret also Jimmy, Noel, Mary, Catherine and families.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5pm on Tuesday (29th August), with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Wednesday (30th August) after 11am Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Monday at 8.30pm in Hehir's Funeral Home. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church.

