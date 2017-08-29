Kilkenny Cycle launched by hurling legend

Children’s charity Jack & Jill – which has helped 47 families in the county through funding one hour of home nursing care for a sick child - asks people to get on their bike for the Kilkenny Cycle.

The charity is asking people to come out in force on Saturday, September 16 for the “picturesque and energetic” 100km or 66km trip across the county.

All proceeds will go to the provision of home nursing respite care and support to sick children locally and nationally.

Pictured at the launch of the cycle is nine-time Kilkenny All-Ireland senior hurling winner Jackie Tyrrell who gave the event a push along with Jack & Jill specialist children’s liaison nurse for Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford, Joanne Doyle and Jack & Jill’s CEO Hugo Jellett.

The professionally organised cycle is supported by the Taxback Group and starts and finishes at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, Hebron Road, Kilkenny with refreshment en route and hot food served at the finish line.

Launching the cycle Mr Jellet said: “Every €16 we raise will make a real difference by funding one hour of home nursing care for a sick child, thus enabling their parents to take a much needed break.

“This year’s cycle coincides with Jack & Jill’s 20th Anniversary and the charity has supported 2,300 families over the years, including 47 families in Kilkenny and 36 families in Carlow through a vital service that operates 365 days a year, with no waiting list and no means test.

“Just pure and simple support for families who need it, designed and delivered by wonderful nurses like Joanne Doyle, our Jack & Jill liaison nurse covering Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford.

“I want to encourage as many people as possible to get on their bikes for Jack & Jill and to follow the lead of the Taxback cycle team and Paddy O’Reilly and Team Paulstown and all the people who’ve signed up already.”

He added: “The Taxback Group are an active member of the Jack & Jill extended family and help us raise awareness and funds through initiatives like the Kilkenny Cycle.”

Registration is now open on www.jackandjill.ie for €30.

There are also a limited number of cycling jerseys available to purchase online for €20.

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation provides direct funding to families of children with brain damage up to the age of 4 who suffer severe intellectual and physical developmental delay, enabling families to purchase home respite care.