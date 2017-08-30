Kilkenny deaths - Wednesday, August 30

Late Margaret Anne Delaney

The death has occurred of Margaret Anne DELANEY (née Lyndon)

Curraghlane, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 3pm today Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30 AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00 AM in Duiske Abbey Church followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Margie McGlinn

The death occurred of Margie McGlinn (née Campion), on August 28t(Sandycove, Co. Dublin and late of Newtown, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny) (peacefully) in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Margie beloved wife of the late Tony, devoted loving mother of Stephanie and Kirsten. Very sadly missed by her mother Margaret (Peg), daughters, son-in-law Owen, her adored grandson Conor, brothers Sean, Stephen, Jim, Eddie and Pat, extended family and many friends.

Removal today, Wednesday to St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving for 2pm Funeral Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donation box at rear of Church.