My Kilkenny Life: The county's last remaining knight

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Kilkenny?

My ideal day in Kilkenny is to walk around the Castle gardens, then to get a coffee on Kieran’s Street and go to the food market on a Thursday.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime — and why?

Henry Shefflin, Brian Cody and the Kilkenny hurling team. They’re the best hurlers in Ireland and they’ve had a huge influence on young people and they inspire them. They’re great role models as well. I’m a student in WIT studying recreation and sport management.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

My first memory of Kilkenny is seeing St Canice’s Cathedral for the first time. It’s beautiful and a wonderful piece of infrastructure to have in the town. I always enjoy seeing it.

What’s your favourite part of the county — and why?

My favourite part of the county is Kells. It’s a wonderful place. When all of us are together as a family that’s where we go. We climb and explore together and it’s great.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

My favourite writer is Carol Ann Treacy. She writes kids’ books.



What about a favourite local walk — or view?

I would have to say the walk behind Kilkenny Castle. It’s scenic and it’s incredibly relaxing. It’s one of my favourite places to go.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Kilkenny is made unique by its vibrant atmosphere, the people and the historical sites to see. It’s a wonderful county and it’s a pleasure to be working at its heart.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Anti-social behaviour is a problem. I’d also like to see fewer stags and hens coming to the town.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

As a knight, I think I should be able to ride my horse up and down High Street and avail of free parking.