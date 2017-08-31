Mourners arrive for Willie Duggan funeral in Kilkenny

Early arrivals at the funeral of rugby legend Willie Duggan included his former Irish team captain, Ciaran Fitzgerald, who led Ireland to the Triple Crown in 1982 and 1985.

Also present is former Irish team mate Fergus Slattery. The aide de camp to President Michael D. Higgins, Commandant Louise Conlon was received at the cathedral by Father Eamonn O'Gorman.

Mr Duggan's funeral cortege will pass by his family home on James Green on his way to St Mary's Cathedral in Kilkenny city.

There will be Guards of Honour from the Lions, Irish, Leinster, and Kilkenny rugby teams.