Six extra children walking to secondary school in Kilkenny

The majority of working commuters in Kilkenny travel by car with over 10,000 people leaving the county to travel to work every morning, according to the latest Census 2016 results.

The statistics on public transport use by commuters is well below average with 9.3% of working commuters nationally using public transport, but that figure in Kilkenny is just 1.3% of people.

The Central Statistics Office today published its Census 2016 report on Commuting in Ireland and the figures reveal that the commutes are getting longer for Kilkenny people.

Meanwhile there were six more secondary school children as of April 2016 in the county walking to school compared to five years ago.

At the time of the Census, 28,235 people living and working in Kilkenny (75.6%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally.

Only 1.5% of people cycled, while 8.5% walked.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician at the CSO, said: “This report presents detailed statistics on and analysis of the commuting patterns of workers and students in April 2016.

“It examines how we travel to work, school and college; the times we leave to get there and the length of time we spend commuting.

“It is particularly timely as we move into Autumn and the return of students to schools and colleges across the country.”

Travelling times rose in every county and the national average commuting time in April 2016 was 28.2 minutes, up from 26.6 minutes in 2011.

Commuters in Kilkenny have a travel time that is well above average at 25.6 minutes, compared to 23.9 minutes in 2011.

Just under three in ten (28.6%) working commuters in Kilkenny were travelling for less than 15 minutes, compared to 33.2% in Census 2011.

In April 2016, 8.6% of commuters in the county spent an hour or more travelling compared to 7% in 2011, while 4% had a commute of over 90 minutes, as against 3% five years previously.

The report shows that there were 23,145 Kilkenny residents working in the county, while 6,786 people commuted into the county for work.

A further 10,092 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 3,306 in the working population.

Among primary school children, 62.7% travelled to school by car, while 17% (1,999) walked.

The percentage travelling by bus fell to 15.9% from 17.1% in 2011, while 0.7% of students cycled to school.

The number of secondary school children walking to school increased by 6 to 1,138, accounting for 14.5% of secondary students, while 52.2% went to school by car, compared to 50.3% in 2011.

Just under three in ten (29.9%) travelled by bus, while 1% cycled to school.

The report also shows that in April 2016 the number of people travelling to work, school or college stood at 2,962,550, an increase of 9.3% on the 2011 national figure.