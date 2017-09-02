Fancy having Thai takeaway at your workplace in Kilkenny everyday for €250,000?

Camile Thai Kitchen, the healthy Thai food restaurant delivery business, established in 2010 by O’Brien's sandwich bar founder Brody Sweeney, has announced it will open 3 new restaurants in Ireland before the end of the year.

The venture will create 75 new jobs. The announcement also revealed that the company is looking to add to its list of franchised restaurants by opening in several new Irish markets, including Kilkenny.

Investment in a Camile Thai franchise typically costs between €250,000 and €400,000 for a 1,000 - 2,000 square foot restaurant.

Marketing manager, Daniel Greene, said: "Kilkenny already has an excellent reputation for food, so we know that there is appetite there for a higher standard of hot food delivered to the home.

“We are now actively looking for a franchise partner in Kilkenny Town and we believe this is an exciting opportunity for somebody to be part of a fast-growing brand with a proven track record.”

The three new branches will open in Lucan and Swords in Dublin and on the Newtownards Road in Belfast.

Camile is then looking for franchisees in leading towns and cities across the Island.

The brand currently has 12 restaurants in Dublin as well as in Belfast and Limerick, where Galway star hurler Joe Canning is one of the franchise partners.