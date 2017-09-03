Suicide prevention forum to be held in Kilkenny

Lifeline, Kilkenny’s Suicide Prevention Forum, are hosting their sixth annual seminar for World Suicide Prevention Day.

‘It’s Only Words: Sensitive Communication of Mental Health and Suicide in the Age of Social Media’ will take place in Butler House on Patrick Street on Friday September 8 from 9.15am to 2pm.

'It's Only Words' will reflect on the use of language in social and mainstream media when discussing or reporting issues of suicide, self harm and mental health.

Organisers said: “As we have often seen inappropriate language can have a negative effect on individuals, families and the wider community.

Speakers on the day include Naoise Kavanagh from ReachOut.com, an online youth mental health service that helps young people through tough times and Cáitríona Murphy from Headline, the National Media Monitoring Programme for Mental Health and Suicide.

All are welcome to this free event. Registration is at 9.15am on Friday September 8 in Butler House.